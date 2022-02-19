THERE are set to be a number of temporary traffic restrictions in place in York over the coming weeks.
There will be restrictions in place in Front Street in Acomb from today (February 19) until December 17 to allow for Acomb Market events to take place.
Building maintenance work will be carried out in Little Shambles from 12am tomorrow (February 20) until 11.59pm on March 11.
Gas mains works will take place in Horner Street from 12am on Monday (February) 21 until 11.50pm on March 18.
Electricity grid works will be carried out in Common Lane in Dunnington between February 23 and March 1.
Meanwhile, railway maintenance works will take place in Copmanthorpe from today until February 27.
Heavy plant movement work will be carried out in Leeman Road between Monday and 5am on Tuesday (February 22), causing restrictions.
Sewer maintenance work will take place in The Village in Haxby between 7.30pm and 9pm on Wednesday February 23.
Railway maintenance work will be carried out at the level crossing in Moor Lane, Strensall between 10.30pm on February 26 and 9am on February 27.
Flood defence work will take place in Vine Street from Monday February 28 until Friday April 8.
Work on the gas mains in Scarcroft Road will cause restrictions between Tuesday March 1 and Monday March 21.
There will be eletricity grid work in St Mary's Lane between March 3 - 11.
