YORK is renowned for its 'unsavoury characters' with many an infamous character easily coming to mind - Richard III, Guy Fawkes, Dick Turpin and George Hudson all gained notoriety and have connections to York.
We could add Andrew to the list - after all, once he became the Duke of York he became one of us, a true Yorkie.
In recognition of his position we should perhaps have a collection and commission a gargoyle or grotesque in his honour and display it on the Minster near his mother's statue.
D M Deamer,
Penleys Grove Street,
Monkgate,
York
