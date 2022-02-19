YORK is renowned for its 'unsavoury characters' with many an infamous character easily coming to mind - Richard III, Guy Fawkes, Dick Turpin and George Hudson all gained notoriety and have connections to York.

We could add Andrew to the list - after all, once he became the Duke of York he became one of us, a true Yorkie.

In recognition of his position we should perhaps have a collection and commission a gargoyle or grotesque in his honour and display it on the Minster near his mother's statue.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York

