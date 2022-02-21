THE COAST of East Yorkshire is preparing to welcome back a well known competition.
The East Riding of Yorkshire will be hosting anglers from all around the UK and the wider world for the Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship (EOBC).
The Championship will take place from Friday March 11 to Sunday March 13.
It will stretch from the North Marine Promenade in Bridlington to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.
Back for the 28th year, the EOBC will once again see an exceptional prize table with prizes and fishing equipment to be won.
Councillor Jane Evison, portfolio holder for economic development and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are proud to yet again host this prestigious angling competition to our coastline. It was a great shame to see the event cancelled due to COVID last year so I am sure we will see a successful return for keen fishers this year.
Tickets are available here and are in high demand as they always are. Online ticket sales will close on March 3.
Cllr Evison said: “It is without doubt the largest three-day beach fishing championship event in Europe, so we’re excited that competitors from countries such as Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands can enjoy our surroundings.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.