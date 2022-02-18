TRIBUTES have been paid to leading and long-serving North Yorkshire councillors who have announced they will step down at the May elections.

North Yorkshire County Council’s long-standing executive member for access Councillor Don Mackenzie has revealed he would retire as an elected representative as it also emerged former executive member and chairman of planning Councillor Peter Sowray and the council’s chairman, Councillor Stuart Martin, would also not seek re-election.

Coun Martin, who has also served for two years as both mayor of Ripon and Harrogate during 23 years as an elected member, said he had made the decision to step down with April, his wife of 40 years, after she nearly died during five days in intensive care with Covid.

Coun Martin, who received an MBE in 2010 for charity work in Ripon and Madagascar, said: “We have been given a new lease of life. We have been very lucky. A lot of people are worse off than us. We decided that you don’t often get a second chance in life and we are going to use our time wisely.

“It has been very demanding, but it has been a pleasure trying to help Ripon, which has been my passion. I am incredibly grateful for the support the community has given me over the years, putting their trust in me as their elected member on numerous occasions.”

Coun Mackenzie has been in charge of high-profile services ranging from maintaining 9,200km of roads to improving internet access across a rural area for the last seven years,

Several members of different parties have paid tribute to the dedication of Coun Mackenzie, who also spent two years as executive member for public health, and have described him as being approachable and particularly helpful in ensuring key community issues were properly addressed.

Councillor Gareth Dadd, the authority’s deputy leader and former roads boss, said: “It’s the toughest job in this authority because I have been there and I’ve still got the scars on my back.”

Coun Mackenzie said he had been aided in the leading role by officers that were “totally supportive and utterly professional”.

Meanwhile Councillor Peter Sowray, who has regularly faced controversy over contentious decisions as the chairman of the council’s planning committee, is stepping down after 33 years on the authority.

Coun Dadd said the Helperby farmer and Easingwold division member, who has also served on the council’s executive, was a “very dear friend” to all councillors of all parties.

Other leading North Yorkshire County councillors that have announced they will not be standing in the May elections include Councillor Richard Cooper, the leader of Harrogate Borough Council, and former scrutiny of health committee chairman Councillor Jim Clark.