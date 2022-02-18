TAXI fares are set to rise in Harrogate after the council backed drivers’ calls for an increase to help cover soaring fuel costs which this month hit another record high.

The 5% fare rise will come into force from 1 May if no objections are raised.

It will make the Harrogate district the 14th most expensive council area for fares in the UK, according to a council report.

The rise was approved by Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for housing and safer communities, councillor Mike Chambers, on Tuesday after requests from several drivers.

This included Richard Fieldman, owner of A1 Cars Ripon, who said fuel prices have been “crippling” for the trade and that while he welcomed the decision, it should have been made sooner.

He said: “I’m very pleased to see this passed because it is exactly what we asked for, even though the fare formula showed we needed a 11% rise to cover our costs.

“One thing that has really disgruntled me though is the length of time it is taking to implement this.

“I made the request in November and by the time it is introduced, it will be nearly a year and a half since our last increase in December 2020.

“In this current time when drivers are shouldering rising expenses and some are leaving the trade because they can’t make it pay, it is appalling for the council to show no urgency.”

Fuel is the biggest expense for taxi drivers and petrol prices at the pumps reached 148.02p a litre at the weekend, while diesel hit a new record high of 151.57p a litre last Thursday.

This comes after a big drop in taxi earnings during the Covid lockdowns when some drivers abandoned the trade for other work.

Last November it was estimated that as many as 60 drivers in the Harrogate district quit with many now in new jobs and little desire to return.

Mr Fieldman said the 5% rise would go “some way” to keep drivers in their jobs as he also expressed hopes that trade will pick up after winter.

He said: “We are still struggling and I just hope as we get into spring things improve for the trade and that drivers will be able to carry on and make it profitable.”

The 5% rise will be on the running mile and waiting times of journeys, and there will also be an increase in starting prices from £3.40 to £3.60.

It means customers will pay a maximum of £5.37 for a one mile journey, or £24.27 for 10 miles.

A council spokesperson said: “We are required to strike a balance between setting a fare that is acceptable to the customer and the taxi driver.

“These proposed fares are currently out for public comment, and should there be no objections, the changes will be implemented on 1 May.”