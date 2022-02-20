STUDENTS from a North Yorkshire college gained insight into a range of different career paths and roles as part of a careers week programme.

The event, which took place between January 31 and February 4, saw Selby College students enjoy a variety of activities including guest speakers, interactive sessions, workshops and even a trip to Ripon workhouse.

Karen Ralphs, curriculum manager at Selby College, who organised the week of activities, said: “We always encourage our students to reach their full potential during their time at college, so that they can progress onto their next steps and reach their career goals.

"For some students, they may still be unsure of what they want to do once they leave college or what career path they wish to take. By hosting an A Level Careers Week, this gave our students the opportunity to interact with experts from different professions and explore various industries, helping them explore the options available to them, suited to their skills and aspirations."

The week began with a visit from Newcastle University’s outreach ambassador, Ione Taylor and student recruitment coordinator, Matt Larkin, who delivered a range of interactive workshops and talks to biology, chemistry and psychology students.

As part of the day, biology students took part in a practical on the basics of genetics and disease, with chemistry students enjoying a ‘saved by the gel’ themed pharmaceutical workshop. For psychology students, Newcastle University provided an interactive session.

Later in the week, history students received a guest lecture from modern history professor at the University of York, Chris Renwick, who talked about Seebohm Rowntree. Professor Matthew Grenby, from Newcastle University, also delivered a presentation on the origins of children’s literature in the 18th century.

Peter Turner, history lecturer at Selby College, said: “The students were really engaged in the presentations, so much so that they stayed behind for a short option session after class where they got to ask questions about studying humanities subjects at university."

Off campus, the history students paid a trip to Ripon Workhouse museum where they were able to explore what life was like in the workhouse, courthouse and prison. They started the tour at the gatehouse building of the Victorian Workhouse, before making their way onto the Guardians’ room, inmates' bathing area, Vagrants' Cells and the Receiving Ward.

The maths department spent the week carrying out a range of careers-focused activities for students, including a project which saw the students research a chosen career which they picked from a pack of cards within the classroom.

Maths lecturer, Ian King, gave a presentation to students regarding the different careers available within the financial sector, as well as presenting them with a number of career option videos.