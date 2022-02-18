BUSINESSES in East Riding are still being urged to apply for funding from Covid-19 grants - as £850 million is still available.
The funding has been made available by Government to councils in England for them to provide to businesses in need in their local area. Businesses are encouraged to apply to their local council for the funding.
The funding is made up of £556 million available through the £635 million Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant (OHLG) scheme, which launched in January 2022 - and a further £294 million through the Additional Restrictions Grant (ARG) scheme which has been paying out funding since November 2020.
The OHLG scheme provides businesses in the hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors with one-off grants of up to £6,000 per premise, supporting those that had been most impacted by the Omicron variant.
Business Minister, Paul Scully, said: "Eligible businesses should apply as soon as possible for the grants available to help them put the pandemic behind them and get on a sounder footing to achieve success."
The Government has provided support for businesses throughout the pandemic, including VAT cuts, business rates holidays and Government-backed loans all collectively worth around £400 billion.
Find further information on Covid support grants available in East Riding at: https://bit.ly/3gTa5Nh
