THE victim of Sydney’s first fatal shark attack in nearly 60 years served in the RAF in North Yorkshire and at one time lived in York.

British diving instructor Simon Nellist was killed in the attack on Wednesday.

Mr Nellist, 35, was a British expatriate living in the Wolli Creek area of Sydney, and was engaged to be married.

A spokesman for RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire confirmed that he served with 34 Sqn at RAF Leeming.

And, according to reports in a national newspaper, Mr Nellist also lived for a short time in York around six years ago.

One of his neighbours there told MailOnline: "He was a nice guy, a big, strapping bloke and at that time he was an engineer in the RAF. When I saw his name on the news I wondered whether it was the same guy. It's unbelievable, a real tragedy for him and his family."

New South Wales Police told the PA news agency the search for his remains would continue at sunrise on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Little Bay at around 4.35pm local time on Wednesday after reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark.

Della Ross, the victim’s friend, was among those paying tribute.

She told broadcaster 7News: “Everything that is connected to Simon, to me is connected to the ocean.

“The news hit us like a truck because he is really one of the people that makes this earth better.”

Witness Kris Linto said the swimmer was in the water when the shark “came and attacked him vertically”.

He told Nine News TV: “We heard a yell and then turned around, it looked like a car just landed in the water, big splash.”

It is believed Mr Nellist was training for the 5k Malabar Ocean Swim due to take place this weekend when he was killed.

The event has been cancelled out of respect, organisers said.

An event statement read: “The organising committee extends our thoughts and prayers to the family of the swimmer who was so tragically taken yesterday.

“Out of respect for the swimmer and his family, and following wide consultation with Randwick Council and experienced, senior Surf Life Saving personnel, we believe that cancelling the 2022 swim is appropriate.”