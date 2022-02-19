A CHARITY in York has launched a funding campaign so it can continue to support families with young children in the city.

Home-Start York has launched a CrowdFunding campaign so it can continue its vital work helping families with children under the age of six in the area.

Supporting over 100 families each year through trained volunteers visiting parents and children at home, the charity's staff and volunteer team work throughout the city each week improving confidence, reducing isolation and helping parents prepare their children for the transition to starting school.

Maria O’Keeffe, scheme manager at Home-Start, said: “ We know this is a really difficult time for many local families and we’re determined to be here for as many parents as we can.

"Just a small donation would make all the difference and it means a lot for the city to get behind our campaign.”

One local parent, who is supported by Home-Start York, thanked the charity for their recent work. “Having the support of my volunteer really made what could have been a dark time, a little lighter," they said.

The funding page has already raised more than £1,000 - and The National Emergencies Trust has chosen to boost the campaign by doubling donations made online up to March 21.

"We’re extremely grateful to the National Emergencies Trust for providing us with match funds," added Maria.

To support the Home-Start campaign, or to find out more, just go to the fundraising page online at: https://bit.ly/3v3Dz34

On receiving donations, a spokesperson for the charity said: "To us, every family is unique. Each one has different circumstances, different dreams and hopes for the future. We’re there supporting and empowering – meeting need and led by family choices, their journey and their goals.

"Your donation will help sustain our work. We'll put it towards everything from keeping our volunteers fully trained and supported in their roles, to paying the costs of them travelling to weekly home visits, staff meeting with parents to set up and review their needs, or our work with NHS, council and charity referees to make sure we can reach those who need us."

Home-Start York has been an established charity in the city since 1988. As part of the national Home-Start network, they recruit volunteers from all communities and backgrounds in the city to visit families at home during a time in which the family is experiencing difficulties. They offer parents their time and support to help them grow in confidence and increase their ability to cope and build better lives for their children and themselves.

For general enquiries, parents can contact the charity by emailing: support@homestartyork.org or calling them on 07519 976946.