UPDATED 8.42AM: The road has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.
THERE are reports of a crash on a major road.
There's slow traffic due to an accident between a car and a lorry on the A1(M) southbound at junction 51, the A684 Leeming Bar and Bedale turning.
The road is partially blocked.
North Yorkshire Police are on route to investigate.
All traffic is being temporarily held and it's affecting traffic into Leeming Bar
