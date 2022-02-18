York Press
LIVE: Storm Eunice brings blizzard and gale havoc

By Mike Laycock

  • Storm Eunice is set to wreak havoc today, with blizzards over the hills of North Yorkshire and 60mph gusts of wind set to bring down trees and cause power cuts across York and North Yorkshire. Please send any pictures of snow or wind damage to newsdesk@nqyne.co.uk.