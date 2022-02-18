LIVE: Storm Eunice brings blizzard and gale havoc
- Storm Eunice is set to wreak havoc today, with blizzards over the hills of North Yorkshire and 60mph gusts of wind set to bring down trees and cause power cuts across York and North Yorkshire. Please send any pictures of snow or wind damage to newsdesk@nqyne.co.uk.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.