RESCUE boat volunteers in York are on standby to be deployed to help when Storm Eunice hits.
York Rescue Boat has said that their flood rescue team volunteers are on standby tonight (February 17) to assist other rescue teams in the south of the country in response to coastal flooding caused by Storm Eunice.
It comes as the UK is bracing itself ahead of Storm Eunice with attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas, meaning people are warned to stay indoors.
A rare red weather warning – the highest alert, meaning a high impact is very likely – has been issued by the Met Office due to the combination of high tides, strong winds and storm surge.
There is a risk of “flying debris resulting in danger to life” and “damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down” along the coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset as well as the south coast of Wales from Friday morning.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment