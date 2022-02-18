When I was at secondary school art classes were an excuse to mess around.

The teachers weren’t particularly good at maintaining order and the most any of us ever did was daub a few splashes of paint on paper while sniggering with our mates. To any onlooker, it wouldn’t have been far removed from what you’d witness in a pre-school class.

I hazily remember doing a spot of screen printing and tie dyeing, but other than that, it was, to be honest, a waste of time. Most of us viewed art as a sort of free period, where we could sit and chat, like we did in general studies and religious education.

I don’t remember bringing home any artwork - unlike my daughters, whose high school creations take up far too much space in my home.

The only art class which I derived any pleasure from was pottery. Unlike in the other classes, our teacher, the appropriately named Mr Potter, managed to keep the more unruly elements in the class under control, allowing those who were genuinely interested to have a go.

I really enjoyed sitting on the wheel, moulding the shape of the pot with my clay-covered hands. It was challenging and fun. I can still remember sitting on my stool in that room, made warm from the kiln, on cold winter days, and wishing the lesson would never end. I was in a world of my own.

It comes as no surprise to me that pottery classes are booming. They are undergoing a resurgence, with more and more people signing up. This has been especially so since lockdown, which has seen people gravitate towards more creative, non-digital pastimes.

From what I remember, albeit more than four decades ago, making pots is about as relaxing a pastime as you can get. Working with your hands, on wet or damp clay, harks back centuries. The messiness of it, the skill, and the various components - glazing, firing, wondering how it will look when it’s finished - it’s a marvellous way to spend a few hours.

Celebrities including Brad Pitt, Jonny Vegas and Seth Rogen are among those who love pottery, and whose ceramics have inspired others to sign up for classes.

Johnny Vegas, who studied pottery at university, said of the pastime: “I like to pot. For somebody that was struggling at school it literally saved me. It gave me a real belief in my ideas.’

And, of course there’s Grayson Perry, whose pots are just mind-blowingly amazing and whose passion for pottery - and art in general - is infectious.

Shows like The BBC’s Great Pottery Throwdown have also contributed to the surge in interest. Judge Kate Malone described pottery as ‘almost as good as sex’. That’s not true - from what I can remember of both, it’s way better.

Many people, like me, will only ever have experienced pottery at school. It’s a shame. Maybe it should be prescribed on the national health. It’s absorbing, tactile nature, completely dissociated from any type of technology - you can’t even check your phone with moist, clay-covered hands let alone post pictures on Instagram - would go a long way in helping with people’s mental health.

When you’re making pots, you think of nothing else, it’s like an enema for your brian.

I’d love to have another go at making pots and at some point in my life I will sign up for a night class. We kids didn’t appreciate the free lessons we got at school. I’d quite like to give painting another go too, and take it seriously this time. I might enjoy that too.