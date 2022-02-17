A MAN had to be freed after the pick-up truck he was driving flipped over.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 3.15pm to Oxton Lane in Tadcaster after reports that a vehicle had left the road.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Tadcaster attended a single vehicle road traffic collision where a pick up truck had ended up on its side.
"The crew worked to free the man driving and left him in the care of the ambulance service."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.