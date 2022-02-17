A MAN had to be freed after the pick-up truck he was driving flipped over.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 3.15pm to Oxton Lane in Tadcaster after reports that a vehicle had left the road.

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Tadcaster attended a single vehicle road traffic collision where a pick up truck had ended up on its side.

"The crew worked to free the man driving and left him in the care of the ambulance service."