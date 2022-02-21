A POPULAR event in York is returning after a two year break due to the pandemic.

York Fashion Week (YFW) is making a comeback on April 29 to May 3 with over 20 events to showcase.

For the first time, this year YFW will be hosting the event bi-annually - the Spring-Summer event, and later in the year, the Autumn-Winter event.

Mark Bewick, Managing Director, of York Fashion Week said: "After a two-year hiatus, the response to the Spring Summer show has been phenomenal and we have an exciting programme of events scheduled for the week-long celebration of fashion.

"It’s incredible to see so many people, not just from the world of fashion but also local hotels, businesses and restaurants working together for the good of the city.

"Since its inception, it’s been heart-warming to see the positive impact that YFW has had. I’ve witnessed first hand owners of fledgling businesses, aspiring models and stylists starting out grow in confidence to follow their dreams.”

The event will see Yorkshire based designers, photographers, models, and stylists hosting shows to reflect a range of sizes, ages, and styles on the catwalks.

The week will feature runway shows, new collection launches and exhibitions and presentations from both prominent designers and students.

Those attending the event can also take part in workshops, personal styling sessions, in-store activities and watch talks from Yorkshire's fashion leaders.

Nicky Hayer, Founder and Director at York Fashion Week, said: "York Fashion Week has evolved and provides an impactful stage for our city's creative talent to showcase their work, but also brings exciting designers, brands and artists into our city too.

"We have been overwhelmed by the interest already shown in YFW and know that this year’s event will be bigger and better than ever.”

The event will be hosted in venues across the city including Malmaison, DoubleTree by Hilton York, Berry’s Jewellers, York College of Fashion, Time to Bloom and Browns.

Confirmed runway shows include:

• YFW Student and Graduate Runway Show

The work of up and coming designers on the runway, including pieces by students from Yorkshire and beyond.

• YFW Independent Runway Show

A runway featuring ten independent designers.

• All Saints Fashion Show

The fashion students of All Saints School, York, are coming together with their end of year collections.

• Pepper Girls Club Runway Show

A runway of Pepper Girls Club, founded by TV personality Charlotte Crosby.

• The Country to City Muse

Femme Country Magazine is hosting a runway featuring luxury country designers – with styles to suit rural country living to the city.

For more information about the event visit the York Fashion Week website.