THERE’S plenty to do in and around York with the kids this half term.

Children in York, North and East Yorkshire are on half term from February 21 to February 25 and for families looking for days out there’s something for everyone on offer.

Here’s a list of five top city attractions holding events:

1. Jorvik Viking Centre is hosting several different exhibitions throughout February.

One newly launched for the half-term is the largest online Viking Festival in the world, which will run from February 19 to February 27.

Some of the events that Jorvik are running include:

- Numerous live streams for people to watch and enjoy.

- Activities designed for children to introduce them into Viking history.

- Videos themed around preserving Jorvik.

- Episodes dedicated to looking at how the Vikings lived.

More details about the event as a whole can be found here.

2. Fairfax House will be offering families the chance to explore some more English history through their Glamorous Georgians Family Tour on Friday, February 25.

The tour will show families the lavish activities of the Fairfax family as well as teach them about the trends of Georgian York.

The event will begin at 10am and more information, including ticketing details, can be found here.

3. York Art Gallery is hosting a Curious Takeover Day to celebrate LGBT History Month on Saturday, February 26.

The event will run from 11am to 4pm and include numerous activities.

These include:

- Curious Craft Workshops

- Learning to Vogue, which will offer a chance to practice your best power poses

- Creating your own family logo

- Drag Storytime, where drag-artists will read some of their favourite picture books

- Protest Poster Making, which is suitable for the older audiences

- A Curious Family Trail, that will guide families on an exploration of the Gallery

Tickets are free and are available here.

4. York Minster will once again be hosting a variety of events throughout the school half-term that children and adults alike will enjoy.

- A Dragon Quest Trail will have the children following clues to complete a quest whilst discovering more details about dragons.

- A sculpture trail will be available, allowing people to hunt for sculptures and carvings hidden within the Minster.

- Following in the footsteps of Roman soldiers, people will be able to explore the Undercroft museum, which will show them the connections the Minster has to Viking York and much more.

Whilst entry to the Minster is free for children general admission tickets can be booked here.

5. The National Railway Museum will be open daily across half term from 10am to 5pm and will be offering a wide selection of activities, including:

- The Marble Run, in which people will think like engineers and build their own run using recycled materials.

- Robot Railways, where people will design their own digital railway.

- A demonstration from the Lancashire & Yorkshire Railway Signalling School on February 19.

- A Miniature Railway ride to experience the railways on a smaller scale. Tickets are recommended for this event, details for which can be found here.

More information on other activities at the Railway Museum across half term can be found here.