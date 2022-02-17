YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 case rate has dropped by 40 - taking it below the 600 mark.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by 40, taking it to 575.8 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 172 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 53,604.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 23, taking it to 533.7 cases per 100,000 population. A further 496 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 154,591.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has dropped by 11, taking it to 498.8 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 205 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 88,200.
Across the UK, a further 51,899 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 18,499,058.
