THERE'S a new name and a whole new menu for a restaurant and takeaway set to open its doors in a busy York suburb.
Clifton Spice and Grill is opening on Monday (February 21) in the former Voujon Spice restaurant on the corner of Horner Street and Burton Stone Lane in Clifton.
Voujon Spice was born out of a former greengrocers and opened in September 2020.
Now owner Naz Rahman says he's taken a new direction with the restaurant and takeaway menu featuring predominantly food from the grill; with everything from burgers and kebabs to an extensive list of chef's specials including desi lamb chops handi, king prawn platter and jalfrezi.
Mr Rahman said: "I live in the area and wanted the name to reflect where it is in Clifton. The food will be cooked by our three chefs and will mostly be from the barbecue, it'll be a little bit different and very tasty."
Both restaurant and takeaway will be open from 5-11pm seven days a week.
To get things started, the restaurant is opening with a special promotion deal of 50 per cent off food only on opening day.
To book a table in advance or to order a takeaway call the restaurant on 01904 220727 or 07753 178325.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.