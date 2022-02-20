TOY shops have a very special place in our hearts.

Many of our best-loved memories of childhood are linked to toys.

Those we received at Christmas time, or for birthdays. And a visit to our favourite toy shop was a time to savour.

Many readers will recall fondly their visits to Precious toy shop in Low Petergate.

We have found some photos of the shop from our archive, and readers have been sharing memories of the place in our nostalgia group on Facebook (Why We Love York - Memories).

Memories of Precious toy shop in Petergate

David C Poole provided us with some history of the shop. He tell us that Ernest Precious (1879-1964) opened the toy shop around 1939. He was a toy wholesaler in Swinegate after the First World War before opening Precious toys in Low Petergate. He retired in 1960 and sold the business to Roland Flint, who retained the original name until he retired at the end of 1987.

Exterior of Precious toys in the 1980s

Roland's daughter Sally Dowling shared a photo of her dad. She said: "Roland was my Dad. Previously he ran a tobacco shop with his parents just outside Micklegate Bar."

And she recalled how all the family worked at Precious.

"My brother worked on the railway counter and Mum and I worked on busy Saturday afternoons.

"Dad died 15 years ago and Mum pasted last October."

She said the loft at the family home still had the train track from the shop as well as the Lego man that held the door open, the puppet theatre and helicopter and some other window display items.

Sean McCartney posted: "Precious toy shop was a regular haunt on Saturdays for me for many years. I remember the excitement when a new Hornby catalogue came out."

Barbara James recalled saving her pocket money to buy Pippa dolls. "Loved that shop."

Some of the staff at Precious toys in Low Petergate

Barry Lawn added: "A great toy shop. I remember they had a train set running round inside the window displays. Happy days!"

Ann Pearson - posted some photos of staff at Precious, including her mum Doreen Pearson.

Sally Taylor said: "I remember the creaky wooden floors and low ceilings upstairs."

Filmer Paradise said: "I have happy childhood memories of the Precious toy shop in Petergate."

