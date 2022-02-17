WE'VE all seen a lot of bad parking - but this has to be one of the worse examples.
These photos were taken on Tuesday and show a car compeltely blocking the pavement in Fishergate - forcing pedestrians to walk on to the busy road to pass.
As you can see in the photos, cars are coming head on down the Fishergate gyratory at Fawcett Street, making that manoevre potentially dangerous for anyone on foot.
Pedestrains with buggies and prams or people in mobilty aids such as wheelchairs would also be forced on to the road to pass the car.
We have all seen our share of inconsiderate parkers - and we are asking readers to be on the look out and share examples of the worse parking in York.
You can send your photos straight to our reporters via the SEND NOW button at the bottom of this article.
When sending in your photos of bad parking in York, please tell us the date and location of each incident.
