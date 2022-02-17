Thirteen pedigree dogs have been electrified to death in a tragicv accident in yesterday's Storm Dudley.

At around 4pm on Wednesday a tree blew down taking a powerline of 11k vol with it which fell on the kennel block at Cuckavalda Gundogs, near Ampleforth, electrifing the runs. Unfortunately 13 dogs lost their lives.

A full investigation is underway by Northern Power Grid.

A spokesperson for Cuckavalda Gundogs, said: "Jack ,Anna and Tom would like to thank everyone who have shown their concern and given help and to Grace Lane Vets for coming out .

All the dogs were aged between seven months and six years.

A Northern Powergrid spokesperson said: “Storm Dudley caused a tree on a customer’s land to fall and bring down a section of overhead power line onto kennels which were situated directly under the section of electricity network.

“Sadly, a number of dogs in the kennel were electrocuted. As soon as we were alerted, we isolated supplies in the YO61 and 62 areas, causing a power cut for around 680 customers. Our contact centre advisor also provided immediate safety advice to the customer to stay clear of the area and metal kennel.

“Power was safely restored to the majority of customers last night. We remain in contact with the customer, and our teams are on site carrying out final repairs to the section of network damaged by the storm.”

Northern Powergrid is reminding people that if they see downed overhead power lines, they must stay well away from the area and call 105 immediately.