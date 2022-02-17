THERE'S a familiar face at the top of a popular York school.

With about 1,526 pupils on roll, top city secondary, Huntington School, has appointed a permanent new head after the retirement of John Tomsett.

As The Press reported at the time, Mr Tomsett stepped down last year after 23 years teaching at the school where he’d been head since 2007.

Matt Smith, the former deputy head, was appointed as acting head teacher on a temporary basis and assumed the role from September 1 last year. But now Mr Smith has been given the role permanently from March 1.

In a letter to parents Jo Olsen, chairwoman of governors at the school, said: "During all stages of the process, we were impressed with Mr Smith’s vision for how he intends to take the school forward so that all students continue to thrive and make great progress.

"I am sure that you will join the governing board in congratulating Mr Smith on his appointment and we wish Mr Smith every success in his new role and look forward to continue to working in partnership with him, the Senior Leadership Team, the staff, parents and students to build on the strengths of the school and drive school improvement.

"I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the governing board to thank the pupils and staff for their contributions and support during the recruitment process and in ensuring that the interview days ran smoothly and efficiently."

Mr Smith said: "I am delighted to have been appointed the new head teacher at Huntington School.

"It is an honour to have been given the task of leading this extraordinary community.

"I am really looking forward to working closely with staff, students, parents and governors to build on existing strengths and drive further school improvement."

Mr Smith's been teaching for 19 years, having taught at Millthorpe and Tadcaster Grammar Schools locally before coming to Huntington as head of maths in 2014 and becoming deputy head in 2017.

York now has only three state secondaries - Joseph Rowntree and All Saints RC being the other two - that are not academies, remaining under local authority control, and when he spoke to The Press in October last year Mr Smith said there's no rush to academise.