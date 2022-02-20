A FOUNDATION has given a £1,500 cash boost to a charity supporting people living with a rare condition.
The Pavers Foundation has donated the money to DBA UK, a charity supporting sufferers of Diamond Blackfan Anaemia, a rare condition resulting in red blood cell deficiency.
The donation was made on behalf of Dave Stone, van driver at Pavers Distribution Centre in York, to support his nephew William, who suffers from the condition.
The donation will go towards funding places at the charity’s annual family weekend conference for William and his family, together with others who attend to socialise and learn more about each other’s experiences.
Dave said: "Like many charities, DBA has struggled with fundraising over the past few years. However, William and his family are so excited to attend the family weekend conference in May thanks to the Pavers Foundation."
Peter Redmond, treasurer and trustee at DBA UK, explained that the annual family conferences are "very important," for the charity.
