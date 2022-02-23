HUNDREDS of households in York were tipped into homelessness during the first 18 months of the pandemic, figures reveal.

Data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has shown that 359 households in York became homeless between April 2020 to September 2021 - including 54 with children.

A York MP and councillor have hit out at the Government, claiming that its lack of action has worsened the cost of living crisis for vulnerable people.

York Central Labour MP Rachael Maskell said: "Housing poverty is a political choice for those in power but a tragic reality for those failed by the system.

"People in our city are being failed on a daily basis by the greed of landlords and the failure of the council to build the homes that people, including children, need to live in.

"As they sign off deals to fill the pockets of greedy developers and build luxury apartments, people are knocking on my door highlighting how unsafe and inadequate their housing is, that’s if they are lucky enough to have a home at all.

“I take every opportunity to speak out against housing poverty in Parliament and will continue to advocate for bold and effective policies to tackle housing injustice until everyone has somewhere warm and comfortable to call home with enough food on the table.

"This is a basic human right, no-one deserves to be homeless and it is time we had a Government and a council who recognise this.”

However, Councillor Nigel Ayre, executive member for finance and performance at City of York council, said: "It’s clear that urgent Government intervention is needed to ensure that residents can avoid the looming financial cliff edge.

"Through council-delivered schemes and work with community organisations across the city we have prioritised support for the most vulnerable throughout the pandemic, we have also proposed investment in several targeted support schemes for the most vulnerable in the city as part of this year’s budget proposals.

"Despite our best efforts locally, this Government is more concerned with saving the Prime Minister’s political career than helping families struggling to pay the bills."

In England, Government legislation prevented bailiff enforcement of evictions from November 17, 2020- May 31, 2021

Three months after the eviction ban was lifted, 61 York households became homeless, up from 50 from the same time period – July to September 2021 – last year.

A Government spokeswoman for Levelling Up said: "Government interventions have also prevented almost 450,000 households from becoming homeless since 2017, supported by an extra £316 million this year.

"We will also be ending no-fault evictions as soon as we can.”

Across England, 222,360 households have been made homeless since April 2020, 36,510 of these during the three months after the eviction ban.