A FOUNDATION has given a £1,000 cash boost to a York-based family charity - supporting children with sensory toys.
The Pavers Foundation, charitable initiative of the multi-channel footwear retailer Pavers, has recently donated £1,000 to the Family Fund in the city, on behalf of employee, Ian Paul-Rientoul.
Ian applied for funding for the charity after seeing first-hand how hard they had worked over the last 18 months to raise essential funds needed to keep the charity running.
"This donation which will make a massive difference to the families supported by Family Fund," he said.
The £1,000 donation will be used to purchase sensory toys for children from three different families.
Gill Bell, of the Family Fund, said: "Thank you so much to the Pavers Foundation for awarding this generous donation."
The Pavers Foundation responds to grant applications submitted by all its colleagues across the business. Since it was established in 2018, it has donated over £1 million to a range of causes.
