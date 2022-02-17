A POPULAR York park is set to close due to the approach of Storm Eunice.
Museum Gardens, in the centre of York, managed by the charity York Museums Trust, is now set to close to the puiblic tomorrow (February 18).
A trust spokesman said: "York Museum Gardens will be closed on Friday, February 18 due to forecasted high winds.
"We’re really sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this will cause, however, the safety of our visitors and staff is our highest priority.
"We expect to be able to safely open York Museum Gardens again on Saturday, February 19."
Homestead Park, in Clifton, is closed again today (February 17) with signs on the gates at both entrances saying it has been closed due to adverse weather conditions.
The notice - which went up as Storm Dudley approached yesterday (February 17) goes on to say it will remain closed until it has been possible to make it safe for visitors to return.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment