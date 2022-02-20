IT'S not everyday a Hollywood actor decides to make themselves at home in your cafe, but that's just what happened at a coffee spot in Micklegate.

Love Actually star Bill Nighy became a regular at the FortyFive Vinyl Cafe at 29 Micklegate - which this year celebrates its fifth anniversary.

The business is run by Dom White and Dan Kentley. By day it is a coffee shop and cafe, that also sells records. By night, it is a licensed music venue.

It's been a colourful five years for the duo - topped off by Bill Nighy's regular visits when he was in York filming a movie.

Dom picks up the tale: "For five weeks in 2018, Hollywood star Bill Nighy spent his days off in our cafe.

"He was filming Sometimes Always Never. He would spend a few hours hanging out and chatting to fans. We suddenly got very busy once word got out he was becoming a regular! Turns out he's a Marmite fan!"

So how did a Hollywood legend fall upon this cafe - slightly off the beaten track at the bottom of Micklegate?

Bill Nighy with Dan and Dom at the cafe

Dom explained: "He went into Dan's wife's gallery - Lotte Inch Gallery on Bootham - and she suggested he come here. He liked the atmosphere and enjoyed spending a few hours between filming. He's an absolute gent!"

Each week we are shining the spotlight on York's independent businesses and are delighted to have Don and Dan as our Traders of the week.

Here is Dom and Dan's story...

How long has the business been going?

Five years this year.

What does it sell?

Coffee, grilled cheese sandwiches, records and merchandise.

The grilled cheese sandwich - a cafe special

Tell us why this business is special?

Founded by musicians Dom White and Dan Kentley previously from local bands The Family Ruin and RSJ respectively, we were determined to bring back a central hub of York music into the city. We had been reminiscing about the closure of The Junction, Leeman Road, and Fibbers, Stonebow, where we would spend many nights enjoying the musical atmosphere. We are a cafe by day - we sell our own unique blends of coffee and speciality three-cheese grilled sandwiches with a variety of fillings; perfect to keep folks full who are returning to the office. But we are not just any ordinary cafe - by night FortyFive is also part music venue and bar, showcasing upcoming and more established artists from local to international acts in its small, intimate surroundings twice a month. We hold a cocktail night with renowned DJ L-Rok every Friday as well as the hugely popular Music Bingo on the last Saturday of each month.

How has it adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

During the Covid-19 crisis we kept spirits high online by hosting a weekly music quiz over Facebook Live boasting 200 regular participants each week for three months including people from Austria, Canada and New Zealand.

