General sale tickets for Michael Ball and Alfie Boe go live today, including the musical duo's event at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The duo will be performing at the popular Scarborough venue on Thursday, June 30.

Tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Friday, February 18.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s debut release ‘Together’ became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016, beating Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot.

The pair's follow-up ‘Together Again’ brought yet another No.1 album in 2017 while their third album ‘Back Together', landed them a spot at No.2.

As a duo, they have now sold over 1.3 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials.

After meeting in a production of Kismet at the London Coliseum over 10 years ago, it is the combination of their incredible voices, instant camaraderie and loveable personalities which proves to be irresistible to countless fans across the nation. 

Bespoke food and drink will be available to purchase for these three events, as well as picnic offerings.

How to buy tickets for Michael Ball and Alfie Boe

General sale tickets are available to buy from the Ticketmaster website here.

