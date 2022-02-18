General sale tickets for Michael Ball and Alfie Boe go live today, including the musical duo's event at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
The duo will be performing at the popular Scarborough venue on Thursday, June 30.
Tickets will go on general sale from 9am on Friday, February 18.
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe’s debut release ‘Together’ became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016, beating Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot.
The pair's follow-up ‘Together Again’ brought yet another No.1 album in 2017 while their third album ‘Back Together', landed them a spot at No.2.
I’m thrilled to announce that @AlfieBoe and I will be playing a small number of outdoor shows in June & July. Tickets go on sale Friday! It makes me so happy that we can finally all be #togetherthissummer Mxhttps://t.co/2NFGlYalrk pic.twitter.com/tkCe8VB2ON— Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) February 14, 2022
As a duo, they have now sold over 1.3 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials.
After meeting in a production of Kismet at the London Coliseum over 10 years ago, it is the combination of their incredible voices, instant camaraderie and loveable personalities which proves to be irresistible to countless fans across the nation.
Bespoke food and drink will be available to purchase for these three events, as well as picnic offerings.
How to buy tickets for Michael Ball and Alfie Boe
General sale tickets are available to buy from the Ticketmaster website here.
Tickets go live at 9am on Friday, February 18.
You can get your tickets for Michael Ball and Alfie Boe here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.