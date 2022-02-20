CITY of York Council is encouraging families with young children across the city to sign up for the NHS Healthy Start Scheme.
This national programme offers families the chance to claim financial support to help with their food bills, as well as free vital vitamins for young children under four and those who are pregnant.
Councillor Carol Runciman, executive member for health and adult social care, said: “The NHS Healthy Start Scheme offers great support to families with young children and it’s been wonderful to see so many families across York take advantage.
“A healthy diet is crucial to early child development and I would urge those eligible to ensure they make use of all the support.”
Families in receipt of Universal Credit, income support or pension credit are all eligible for the scheme if they have at least one child under the age of four of if they’re ten weeks pregnant or more.
Hundreds of families across York are already signed up to the national scheme and are now able to get financial support and expert advice on helping their children maintain as healthy a diet as possible.
To find out more about who would qualify for the scheme, visit: www.healthystart.nhs.uk/how-to-apply
