A FESTIVAL this weekend will celebrate an amazing natural event.
All Saints Church in Huntington will be hosting the Snowdrop Festival on Saturday and Sunday (February 19 and February 20), the first weekend of the school half term this month.
Rev Chris Park, associate vicar at All Saints, said: “The idea behind it is to help the local community to appreciate the beauty of the natural world on our doorstep, particularly after the COP26 conference last November.”
The event is appropriately named as the church is blessed with a carpet of beautiful snowdrops around this time every year.
The festival will offer a variety of opportunities and activities to those who attend
Rev Park said: “There will be various nature trails, the opportunity to build bug hotels and some light refreshments. It is hoped that this will help engage people in caring for the local environment.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.