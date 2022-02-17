A FESTIVAL this weekend will celebrate an amazing natural event.

All Saints Church in Huntington will be hosting the Snowdrop Festival on Saturday and Sunday (February 19 and February 20), the first weekend of the school half term this month.

Rev Chris Park, associate vicar at All Saints, said: “The idea behind it is to help the local community to appreciate the beauty of the natural world on our doorstep, particularly after the COP26 conference last November.”

The event is appropriately named as the church is blessed with a carpet of beautiful snowdrops around this time every year.

The festival will offer a variety of opportunities and activities to those who attend

Rev Park said: “There will be various nature trails, the opportunity to build bug hotels and some light refreshments. It is hoped that this will help engage people in caring for the local environment.”