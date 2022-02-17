ONE more death related to Covid-19 has been recorded at hospitals in York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The latest data from NHS England shows that the total number of Covid deaths recorded at hospitals a the trust is now 794.

A further 37 deaths have been recorded in the North East and Yorkshire region.

Across hospitals in England, a further 149 Covid deaths have been recorded, taking the total for the pandemic to 107,649.

The dates of death range from December 26 2021 - February 16 2022.

The families of those who have sadly passed have been informed.