A VICTORIAN cottage at a walking distance from York city centre is on the market with its original features restored.
Lime Tree Cottage, a three-bedroom home built in 1838 on a corner plot in Clifton Green, is under a mile from York city centre, accessed through Bootham Bar walls.
At an asking price of £795,000, the current property owners have carried out extenstive renovations to retain the original Victorian features.
The plot was purchased from the sale of the De Grey Estate in 1836 and Lime Tree Cottage was built as one of two Gothic-style properties.
The owners have restored the original well and hand water pump, deep skirtings and moulded cornicing.
Plus, the grade II property has its original built-in cupboards and Aga in the kitchen.
The cottage is situated in the conservation area, Clifton Green, with both a mature landscaped garden and a secluded courtyard to the back of the property.
It overlooks Clifton Green and is bordered by a brick wall and wrought iron gates and railings.
Those interested can call Savills York estate agents at 01904 595364.
