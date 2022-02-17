A MOTORIST has been fined nearly £300 and got penalty points put on his driving licence after he drove on a motorway hard shoulder.
Dragos Constantin Baltaretu, 46, of Dorts Crescent, Church Fenton near Tadcaster, was spotted performing the illegal act on August 6 on the A1 southbound carriageway on August 6, Bradford and Keighley Magistrates Court was told.
He admitted driving on the hard shoulder near Darringto,n which is just south of the M62/A1 junction, and was fined £293. He was also ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and three points were put on his driving licence.
