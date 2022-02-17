A MAN has been arrested after trying to bite and spit on police officers in York as they attended an incident.
After spending some time in the cells yesterday, the man who is in his 40s was charged with assaulting an emergency services worker and threatening behaviour.
He’ll appear before magistrates shortly.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Being assaulted is never just part of the job.
"There were more than 500 reports of assaults against emergency services workers in North Yorkshire last year. Around 80 per cent were against police officers and police staff. Nobody comes to work to be assaulted and we don’t tolerate it.
"The offence of attacking an emergency services worker carries a possible prison sentence - and recently a number of offenders in North Yorkshire have been jailed for up to a year."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.