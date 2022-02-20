A STUDENT from a North Yorkshire college, who lives with a disability, has won a national award after being nominated for raising awareness on important topics.

Kizzy Wade, a vocational student at Selby College, has been named as the Association of Colleges’ Young Student of the Year.

Nominated for her commitment to raising awareness on issues such as disability, Kizzy is a keen poet and spoken word activist who aims to address the topics important to her generation through her writing.

The 17-year-old lives with Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy and OCD but has never let this stop her breaking through her physical limitations to create art.

After winning the prize, Kizzy said: "I’m delighted to have my work recognised on a national scale and by a leading awards scheme.

"I want to be able to use my writing as a vehicle for social change to reduce stigma around important topics, ensuring that those who don’t necessarily have a voice, are heard.

"I’m looking forward to starting on a creative writing course at the University of Lincoln in September, where I hope to continue to drive my poetry platform forward."

Kizzy has already made great strides in the poetry industry by hosting her very own Edinburgh Fringe show, as well as writing poetry books and fundraisers for charities such as Guide Dogs, the House of Bread and Smile for a Child.

She has also previously been nominated for a TrinityTalent Award for her achievements with spoken word and has completed her Arts Award with Collective Encounters. Her passion and talent for poetry also secured her a summer placement with the National Youth Theatre in 2021, a world-leading youth arts organisation.

Beyond poetry, Kizzy spends her time playing Powerchair Football and was a part of the England Under 16’s squad, as well as playing for her local team, Leeds Powerchair FC.

Sam Wright, principal and chief executive officer of Selby College, said: "Kizzy is a fantastic example that when you are passionate about something, you can overcome and achieve anything. She rightly deserves the recognition of the award and is an inspiration to others."

The annual awards recognise students who have used their talents to give back and positively impact their college or community.

Nine students made it through to the final stages of the awards across four categories, which were selected from a shortlist of 22 students from 18 colleges.

Sally Dicketts, president of the association of colleges, said: “Each year the level of applications is extremely high, and it goes to show the fantastic work that students are doing in colleges as well as the lengths colleges go to support their students. Kizzy has done amazingly well to finish first and should be extremely proud.”