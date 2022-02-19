A CHAMPION from Strictly Come Dancing is set to bring his highly anticipated show to a popular York venue next month.
Giovanni Pernice is making a return to the stage this year with his 'This Is Me' show - after being forced to put his 2020 tour on hold.
The tour will visit York Barbican on March 9, after the sell-out successes of his previous tours and countless five-star reviews.
“I just want to try and do something different, something that you haven’t seen before. I want to challenge myself and show off my hidden talents,” Giovanni said.
Mr Pernice has become a firm fan favourite, having been a professional dancer on the hit BBC TV show since 2015 and has reached the final three times, with Georgia May Foote, Debbie McGee, and Faye Tozer respectively.
In 2021, Giovanni and his celebrity partner, Rose Ayling-Ellis, made Strictly Come Dancing history with Rose being the first-ever deaf contestant on the show to win the coveted Glitter Ball Trophy.
He also received the earliest ever perfect score in the show’s history, as well as overtaking former professional dancer Pasha Kovalev to receive the most ever 10’s.
For tickets, visit the York Barbican website.
