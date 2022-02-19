UNIVERSITY students in York have helped to raise over £200,000 for the British Heart Foundation, by donating belongings they no longer needed.
Residents and team members at Student Roost, which provides accommodation for over 20,000 students across the UK, took part in the charity's ‘Pack for Good’ campaign by donating clothing, electrical items, books, and kitchenware they no longer use.
Jason Andrews, director of operations at Student Roost, said: "We’ve partnered with the British Heart Foundation since 2015. Each year I’m amazed by the dedication of our team members and residents to help raise funds for this incredible charity and divert unwanted items from ending up in landfill sites that are already at capacity.
“I’m so proud of our teams across the UK who have helped Student Roost raise over £200,000 for the British Heart Foundation to date, and we are determined to increase this amount through our continuing support.”
The campaign was launched in 2012, in collaboration with universities across the UK. It encourages students who have finished their studies, or who may be moving to different accommodation, to donate any unwanted items to help raise much needed funds for the charity and avoid tonnes of clothing and other items being sent to landfill.
