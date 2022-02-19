THE team at a popular East Riding zoo have welcomed new arrivals - and they are settling in well.
There are two new ponies at Sewerby Zoo – the first is a Thelwell Shetland pony called Martha, who is grey in colour, with a "cheeky personality". The other is a bigger pony of unknown origin called Dolly.
Head zookeeper, John Pickering, said: “They both came to the zoo because they needed a new home and we were glad to step in. They are settling in here really well.”
The zoo has also just received two Ryeland sheep which were in need of a new home.
“The sheep are two boys, and we have named them Stan and Ollie, after the comedy duo Laurel and Hardy," Mr Pickering added.
Other new arrivals include a pair of Greater Rhea who came to the zoo from Harewood House. Rhea belong to the family of birds known as Rattites - large flightless birds, including Emu and Ostrich.
