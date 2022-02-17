LNER says it will run a reduced service on the York to London route tomorrow - for anyone unable to heed its warning not to travel tomorrow at all.
The York-based train operator says Storm Eunice is expected to bring severe weather conditions across the UK tomorrow, but its trains will be most impacted by the severe weather in the southern parts of its route, south of York.
"As a result, we will be running a reduced service between London King’s Cross and York/Leeds," it says.
"We expect these trains to be extremely busy and subject to short notice cancellations and alterations.
"At present the weather is not forecasted to affect our route north of York so we still plan to run services between York and Newcastle/ Scotland. However, please check before you travel as this is subject to change at short notice."
The company repeated its warning from yesterday of "Please do not travel on Friday 18 February."
It says customers with tickets dated for travel tomorrow will be able to use them to travel today instead, but passengers are being strongly advises to reserve a seat before they travel.
