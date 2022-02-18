Former pupils of a York secondary modern school which closed in 1985 have donated £50 to St Martin's Children's Hospice.
The money was raised last November at what was the first reunion for former pupils of all-boys St George’s RC Secondary Modern School since the Covid outbreak.
"A belated thank you to all St. Georges Old Boys who attended our reunion on November 12 at the NHS Sports and Social Club in Whitecross Road," said Tom Sweeney, one of the organisers of the reunion.
"Thank you to the staff at the club who worked as hard as usual and also thank you to the Old Boys for the generous raffle prizes donated.
"The attendance was impressive considering we missed the 2020 reunion due to lockdown! Although our only income is the annual raffle, we have decided to donate to charity each year. This year we are donating £50 to St. Martin’s Children’s Hospice in Boston Spa. Next year’s donation has yet to be decided.
"Let’s all look forward to a Covid/Omicron free 2022 and our next reunion!"
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment