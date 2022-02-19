A CAR dealership in York paid a visit to a school in the city to donate books to support the pupils.
The team from Porsche Centre York took along two of their cars to help hand over the new books to Carr Junior School.
A spokesperson for Porsche Centre York said: "On arrival the whole school was waiting, which was fantastic, the children studied the books donated and got to experience sitting in the cars which was a massive hit with both the children and the staff.
"Reading is so beneficial to a child’s academic progress, and it is so important for all children from all backgrounds to have access to a variety of books."
Each class selected books that they would like to read and that would be a good addition to their classrooms and the library. An Amazon wish list was then created to appeal for help funding the books.
Porsche is a new dealership to York, having opened in October.
