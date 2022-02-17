SCORES of homes are without power today in York and North and East Yorkshire, following yesterday's gales brought by Storm Dudley.
Northern Powergrid said the storm had caused 'above typical' levels of damage to the network, and whilst it was assessing this damage, it was providing 'generalised estimates of restoration which are subject to some uncertainty.'
It said power cuts included:
*Forty properties in the Water Lane area in Clifton, which lost their electricity at 10.46pm last night and are not expected to get their supplies restored until 10.30am today.
*Ten properties in the Water End area of Holgate, which lost power at 6.27pm yesterday and are estimated to get power restored by 12.30pm.
*Twenty properties in the Sutton on the Forest area, who lost their electricity at 4.23pm yesterday and are expected to get their supplies restored by noon.
*Ninety properties near Foston on the Wold, near Driffield, who lost supplies at 4.28am and are expected to get them restored by 10.30am.
Today should see lighter winds than yesterday, before a return of strong winds tomorrow, caused by Storm Eunice, when gusts of more than 50 mph are again forecast.
