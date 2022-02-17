YORK has been ranked as one of the cheapest cities for a night out in the UK, according to new research.
The research, by vape company IndeJuice, analysed data on the most populated areas in the UK on Expatistan to find where people can enjoy a night out at the lowest cost. The analysis was based on prices for a pint of beer, a cocktail, a fast-food meal and a taxi fare.
York ranked fourth in the list, with an average pint of beer costing £4.58. In the city, the average cocktail costs £7, while the average cost of a fast-food combo meal from a takeaway is £5.56. The average cost of a taxi fare for a five-mile journey is £11, taking the total amount for a night out in York to £28.14.
The study revealed that Dundee is the most affordable city for a night out, with an average cost of £25.35.
Leeds topped the list for the cheapest fast-food meal at £4.82 whilst the city of Leicester provided the most affordable pint in the UK at only £3.03.
In contrast, London was revealed to be the priciest city to enjoy a night out with an average total cost of £49.66.
