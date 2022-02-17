A ROAD in York could be closed for a week after an eight metre deep sink hole opened.
As The Press reported on Tuesday (February 15), Southbank Avenue is currently closed at the junction with Bishopthorpe Road along to Nunthorpe Grove due to a 'sink hole' in the road.
Police and firefighters were initially called to the scene and the road was cordoned off.
It is thought that there is quite a large cavern underneath the road – which could be around eight metres long and eight metres wide.
Drivers are being advised to find alternative route and City of York Council has now said that the road could be closed until next Wednesday (February 23) while works are carried out.
The road is set to be closed until midnight that day (February 23) for work to be carried out to repair the sewer underneath.
The road will be reopened before then if works are completed sooner and an alternative route for diverted traffic will be signed during the works period.
