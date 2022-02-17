I have sympathy with Brian Ledger (Letters, February 15), who regrets that Corbyn’s Labour didn’t win the 2019 election because public ownership - or ‘nationalisation’ - of the energy companies (to which I would add water) might have followed.
Such ‘bare necessities’ of life shouldn’t be a source of revenue for shareholders and investors but be totally dedicated to serving the community as public utilities.
It’s just a pity that our first era of nationalisation and public ownership was often such an on-off experience!
However, if the tables had been turned in December 2019, and Labour hadn’t been trounced, I think we would have experienced a ride just as ‘exciting’ and chaotic as we have with Johnson - in different though perhaps equally alarming ways.
In my view we were faced with a ‘lose-lose’ situation back then.
Still, at least no government has yet tried to privatise the air we breathe!
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.