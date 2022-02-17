THE mother has spoken of her heartache after her daughter died in a car crash.
21-year-old Sasha-Raven Brown died in a collision on the A6068 Colne Road near Skipton on January 19 last year.
An inquest was held into Sasha’s death yesterday (Wednesday, February 16) and recorded a conclusion of death in a road traffic collision.
Following the inquest, North Yorkshire Police has released a statement from Sasha-Raven’s mother, whom they have not named.
She said: “I would like to say how shocked and devastated I am for the loss of Sasha-Raven and her life ending so tragically when it had only just started.
“It has been an extremely difficult year since the accident, coming to terms with the actual reality of losing a loving daughter so unexpectedly.
“I would like to thank everyone who stopped at the accident site and stayed with my daughter until the emergency services arrived. I would also like to thank the emergency services for everything they did on that day also.”
