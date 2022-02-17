THIS spectacularly clear shot of the full moon was taken over York.
Keen photographer Kieran Delaney is 23 and lives in Heworth. He works as a photographer and decorator and is a member of The Press Camera Club.
He spotted the full moon – also known as the Snow Moon over his home last night (February 16) amid Storm Dudley and said: "I just got very lucky!"
The Snow Moon was set to reach its' peak illumination on last night at at 4.56pm.
The February full moon is named the Snow Moon because February is the coldest month of the year, and so it has been named to coincide with the winter season.
More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017. Members share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions.
To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens.
Or click here to join us today.
Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages.
If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment