POLICE we're out in force in York city centre ahead of a storm Dudley.
Specially trained officers were out talking to members of the public as part of Operation Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire nearly five years ago.
The force joined Minster Police officers in Duncombe Place close to the cathedral as well as ast Helen's Square, near Bettys, and in Parliament Street yesterday (February 16).
A spokesman said on Twitter: "Project Servator officers were out speaking to members of the public.
"We continue to deploy in York. Thank you to our partners York Minster Police and to everyone who spoke to our officers."
Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.
Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.
