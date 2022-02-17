The multi-award-winning musical Six is coming to York and we can't wait.
The international smash hit is heading to the Grand Opera House in October.
The spectacular show will tour the UK throughout 2022 with runs in Glasgow, Milton Keynes, Liverpool and Brighton and more this year.
The sell-out Tudor take-off has ‘an incredibly strong and powerful message. Boundary-pushing, genre-redefining' according to The Australia and The New York Times has said that it is ‘pure entertainment'.
The story follows the six wives of Henry VIII taking to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st-century girl power.
"These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red," ATG Tickets has said.
How to buy tickets to Six the Musical in York
Six is coming to the Grand Opera House York from Tuesday 11 – Sunday October 16 2022.
Tickets are on sale from February 24 at 10am and start at £13.
They can be purchased from the ATG Tickets website.
Six UK Tour dates
- Liverpool, Liverpool Empire- Tue 12 April - Sat 16 April 2022
- Glasgow, Theatre Royal - Tue 14 June - Sun 19 June 2022
- Aylesbury, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre- Tue 12 July - Sat 16 July 2022
- Brighton, Theatre Royal Brighton - Tue 19 July - Sat 23 July 2022
- Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome Theatre - Tue 20 September - Sat 24 September 2022
- York, Grand Opera House York - Tues 11 – Sun October 16 2022
- Stoke, Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent- Tue 15 November - Sun 20 November 2022
- Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre - Tue 29 November - Sat 3 December 2022
